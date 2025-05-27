Salah confirms Saudi talks before committing to Liverpool deal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah says a move to the Saudi Pro League was a realistic option.

Salah courted serious interest from SPL clubs over the season before penning a new two-year contract with Liverpool two months ago.

Speaking with On Sport: "It was a good opportunity for me, if I hadn't renewed with Liverpool it would have happened.

"My relations with the leaders of the Saudi Pro League are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious."

However on his new Reds contract, Salah added: "The negotiations were long, I know the club's politics, we reached a point of agreement that made everyone happy.

"Part of the pressure on the club came from the fans, I knew from the beginning that they wanted me to stay, and they played a role in all of this."

