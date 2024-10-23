Gerrard says Salah is "obsessed to be the best" at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard believes Mohamed Salah's professionalism is the key to his longevity at the top of the game.

Salah may be in his 30s, but is showing no signs of slowing down under new boss Arne Slot.

He has been as influential as he was under Jurgen Klopp during the past few seasons.

Speaking from Saudi Arabia, Gerrard said: "I am not surprised (by Salah's longevity) because I think he is obsessed with the game and I think you can see the body shape, the routines you can see, I obviously follow his social media and I always talk to people (about him).

"I always pick John's (Achterberg, former Liverpool goalkeeping coach who now works at Al Ettifaq) brain on a daily basis and he says he was really obsessed to be the best. He wants to break records and he wants to be remembered as the best, so I am not surprised in terms of how he approaches his profession.

"I think he is going to be one of these players that we will all appreciate even more when the day eventually comes that he moves on.

"I still think we'll get a couple of years out of Mo Salah, he will deliver for many more years because of his shape, his professionalism, so I hope he stays. I hope we get more out of him and I am not surprised because the ones who are obsessed with the profession.”