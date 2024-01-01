Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Ex-Al Nassr manager Castro: Working with Ronaldo I understand why he's a phenomenum

SPL chief Emenalo using Chelsea ties in targeting Salah and De Bruyne

SPL chief Emenalo using Chelsea ties in targeting Salah and De Bruyne
SPL chief Emenalo using Chelsea ties in targeting Salah and De BruyneAction Plus
Saudi Pro League recruitment chief Michael Emenalo hopes his Chelsea ties can help with two big transfer targets next year.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne are both targets for SPL clubs - and both were also signed by Emenalo when he was football director at Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "As one of my 'guys', I would never put any pressure on him (Salah), I didn't even talk to him during that period.

"I don't manage any of the (Saudi) clubs, but if the clubs decide they are interested, he is a top player. The same with Kevin de Bruyne.

"But Mo Salah is the one who decides. The player ultimately decides: 'I'm ready to go' or 'I'm not ready to go'."

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueEmenalo MichaelSalah MohamedDe Bruyne KevinChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent offers Liverpool star Salah to Barcelona
Saudi Pro League director desperate to sign Salah as Liverpool contract winds down
Terry Phelan exclusive: Winning FA Cup; choosing Man City over Man Utd, Barcelona; hopes for Indian football