SPL chief Emenalo using Chelsea ties in targeting Salah and De Bruyne

Saudi Pro League recruitment chief Michael Emenalo hopes his Chelsea ties can help with two big transfer targets next year.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne are both targets for SPL clubs - and both were also signed by Emenalo when he was football director at Chelsea.

He said, "As one of my 'guys', I would never put any pressure on him (Salah), I didn't even talk to him during that period.

"I don't manage any of the (Saudi) clubs, but if the clubs decide they are interested, he is a top player. The same with Kevin de Bruyne.

"But Mo Salah is the one who decides. The player ultimately decides: 'I'm ready to go' or 'I'm not ready to go'."