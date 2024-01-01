Agent offers Liverpool star Salah to Barcelona

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been offered to Barcelona for next season.

Salah is off contract in June and is a big money target for Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. However, it's claimed Salah - at 32 - wants at least another season in Europe before moving to the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Okdiario says Salah has been offered to Barcelona through an intermediary who knows president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco.

The Egyptian, who has contact with Al-Ittihad, wants one last challenge in his career before leaving for Arabia.

Barca president Laporta wants to make a big name signing for next season, though is working to a limited budget. As such, Salah's Bosman status would suit Laporta's plans.

And strengthening Barca's hand is news that Liverpool are yet to open talks with Salah about extending his current deal.