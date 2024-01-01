Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd could break unwanted record this weekend
De Jong could join Man Utd as Barcelona attempt to free up wage bill
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit

Agent offers Liverpool star Salah to Barcelona

Agent offers Liverpool star Salah to Barcelona
Agent offers Liverpool star Salah to BarcelonaAction Plus
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been offered to Barcelona for next season.

Salah is off contract in June and is a big money target for Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. However, it's claimed Salah - at 32 - wants at least another season in Europe before moving to the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Okdiario says Salah has been offered to Barcelona through an intermediary who knows president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco.

The Egyptian, who has contact with Al-Ittihad, wants one last challenge in his career before leaving for Arabia.

Barca president Laporta wants to make a big name signing for next season, though is working to a limited budget. As such, Salah's Bosman status would suit Laporta's plans.

And strengthening Barca's hand is news that Liverpool are yet to open talks with Salah about extending his current deal. 

Mentions
LaLigaSalah MohamedBarcelonaLiverpoolAl IttihadAl HilalPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Saudi Pro League director desperate to sign Salah as Liverpool contract winds down
Barcelona target Prem trio for striker boost
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal