Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Pogba: Mourinho and I must discuss Man Utd bust-up

Saudi Pro League director desperate to sign Salah as Liverpool contract winds down

Saudi Pro League director is desperate to sign Salah as his contract winds down
Saudi Pro League director is desperate to sign Salah as his contract winds downAction Plus
Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo is determined to sign Mohamed Salah.

The Middle Eastern nation made a big attempt to bring in the Egyptian during the off-season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Salah chose to remain at Liverpool and may even sign a new contract this season.

“I think it depends on Mo," said Emenalo, per The Mirror. 

"The stories that our teams went after him were true, it is true that there was an interest. But just like Victor Osimhen, it’s okay for me to have an interest in signing Mo, but the club have to have an interest in letting him go, and if those things don’t align, you don’t have a deal.

“Fundamentally, Liverpool didn’t want to sell and what price were we willing to buy at? We don't want to buy at a ridiculous amount. The most important part is if the player is ready to come. I didn’t feel the player was ready to come because he felt like he had unfinished business.

"Very few players do it, but you have to leave the club in the right way. When you are at that level and you have done things, it's important to leave the club in the right way."

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Aldridge convinced Liverpool will lose at least one star next season
Paris Saint-Germain looking to sign Salah as Liverpool contract comes to an end