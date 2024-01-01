Saudi Pro League director is desperate to sign Salah as his contract winds down

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo is determined to sign Mohamed Salah.

The Middle Eastern nation made a big attempt to bring in the Egyptian during the off-season.

However, Salah chose to remain at Liverpool and may even sign a new contract this season.

“I think it depends on Mo," said Emenalo, per The Mirror.

"The stories that our teams went after him were true, it is true that there was an interest. But just like Victor Osimhen, it’s okay for me to have an interest in signing Mo, but the club have to have an interest in letting him go, and if those things don’t align, you don’t have a deal.

“Fundamentally, Liverpool didn’t want to sell and what price were we willing to buy at? We don't want to buy at a ridiculous amount. The most important part is if the player is ready to come. I didn’t feel the player was ready to come because he felt like he had unfinished business.

"Very few players do it, but you have to leave the club in the right way. When you are at that level and you have done things, it's important to leave the club in the right way."