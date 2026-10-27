Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's preferred 'choice' to replace Michael Carrick at Man United revealed

Manchester United dealt major Eddie Howe compensation blow

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or LIVE: Kane and Putellas wins top prizes in London

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal

EXCLUSIVE: Sleep expert reveals secrets and says Ronaldo 'was an athlete beyond compare'

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

Gerrard highlights Liverpool's 'missing ingredient' despite superb start under Iraola

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.Profimedia

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has offered a mixed assessment of how the squad are performing under Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish coach spent big over the summer in securing deals for Victor Munoz and Bradly Barcola and he's lost just one game from 12 played across all competitions in 2026/27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gerrard has backed injury-prone striker Alexander Isak to hit top form in the months ahead - and hailed the early impact of Barcola - but he admitted to concerns over Liverpool's defensive resilience with just one clean sheet in their last five games.

"This team needs Isak fit and available and robust enough to repeat games, because he’s a Premier League goal scorer," said Gerrard on The Overlap Daily.

"Barcola looks rapid, and he now looks match fit with game minutes under his belt. He came in after a preseason with no game time. He’s had a fantastic 10 days/two weeks, and the touch paper’s lit now. You can see the player they’ve signed.

"Now the challenge is: can they defend well enough? Because they've been conceded too many goals. Alexis Mac Allister’s back in top form, Ryan Gravenberch is back in the team, so if we get Dominik Szoboszlai in there, it’s a strong midfield when they’re all fit and available.

"I still think, moving forward, and Iraola might disagree and some Liverpool fans might disagree, Liverpool miss a real strong powerhouse in the middle of the team. Someone to hold the middle of the team and stop people playing through them like a Fabinho, for example. or a Didi Hamann."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueSteven GerrardAndoni IraolaBradley BarcolaAlexander IsakLiverpool

Related Articles

Isak back to his best after rocky Liverpool start, says Iraola

Liverpool come from behind to beat nine-man Brentford

EXCLUSIVE: Owen "not worried" but admits Liverpool signings haven't been "value for money"