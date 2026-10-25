Isak back to his best after rocky Liverpool start, says Iraola

Andoni Iraola said Alexander Isak is back to his deadly best after the Liverpool star extended his hot streak in a 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday.

Iraola's side netted twice in quick succession in the first half at Anfield, with Pascal Gross' own goal followed by Isak's latest strike.

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Isak has scored six times in seven league games this season and has three goals in his last four matches.

After a turbulent debut season following his acrimonious move from Newcastle, the Sweden striker is finally beginning to repay his £125 million fee.

"If we can put him in those positions, we can provide him good crosses, good situations, he will score the goals," Iraola said.

"I think it's a matter of, in this case, Bradley (Barcola) winning the duel, going one-on-one, being faster than the opposition and finding good spots."

Alexander Isak vs Brighton Flashscore

It was a welcome first taste of top-flight success at Anfield for Iraola, who had failed to win his first three league games on Merseyside since arriving from Bournemouth in the close season.

The Spaniard, who had won Champions League and EFL Cup games at Anfield, has led Liverpool to four successive victories in all competitions since the chastening 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City.

Liverpool have climbed to fourth place, just one point behind third-placed Brighton after inflicting the high-flying Seagulls' second league loss this term.

The Reds are six points behind leaders City as they eye a potential title challenge.

"Very happy for today, very happy overall for this fourth win," Iraola said.

"We faced a very good opposition and it was key how we started today. We needed a strong start, be aggressive, recover balls, win our duels, be dangerous in transitions.

"I think we've done that and it has been a different game from the last ones, where we've conceded first.

"After, you need the comeback. Today we've started better and the game has gone differently."

Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz was forced off with an injury, but Iraola is hopeful it will not be a significant issue.

"Unfortunately, he had to leave the pitch with a small twist of the ankle," he said.

"It doesn't look very big, but we are playing every three days so we need to see where he is."

Brighton had 64 per cent possession and 17 shots, but although Yasin Ayari hit a post, only one effort was on target as the Seagulls' defence was breached after more than nine hours without conceding.

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler claimed his side deserved more for an attacking approach that contrasted with Liverpool's more conservative style.

"I think everyone in the stadium saw that there was one team who really tried to create and try to win this game and therefore I have to praise my players," he said.

"There was a missed opportunity for us. Before they scored, we had one, two big chances and I think it was just the difference that they scored, we didn't score.

"They kept a clean sheet because they defended well. They blocked a lot of shots. They really defended the box well. We didn't have that efficiency."