EXCLUSIVE: Owen "not worried" but admits Liverpool signings haven't been "value for money"

Liverpool icon Michael Owen has spoken on the club's poor start after their latest loss to Manchester City.

With Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander Isak out with injury, Liverpool looked deflated and toothless against City on Sunday afternoon, who took advantage of a Ryan Gravenberch red card to collect three points.

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It was Andoni Iraola's first loss as Liverpool, who now sit 9th in the Premier League table, with just nine points from six games.

The Reds are nine points off league leaders City as their slim chances of a title run practically crumble to dust well before the Christmas period, raising questions about why the squad isn't quite blending together after so much investment.

Patience is needed with Barcola

Speaking to Tribal Football as ambassador of Casino.org, where UK players can find reliable online casino information, Owen spoke on Liverpool and the several problems that are currently eating away at the club.

How badly did Liverpool miss Alexander Isak on Sunday?

"Obviously, Liverpool are struggling without their top stars and with Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai (hopefully short term), Hugo Ekitike all out against City, they are going to miss them as they’re top players.

"So they are missing all of them and Isak does help them as the number one striker through the middle so if you take any main forward out of the team, they will be missed, especially the calibre of Isak."

What are you thoughts on Koumas? Is he out of his depth like some people say?

"I think Koumas is a bright young prospect. I love his attitude, his energy was good, I thought he certainly didn’t look out of place and yesterday, with how everyone played, you could argue he was one of the most threatening forward players, so I had great pleasure seeing him do well, I know him personally and hope he has a bright future at Liverpool."

Despite arriving in a £123M deal from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcola has zero goal contributions for Liverpool so far as he struggles to make his mark. Owen, a former forward who has also gone through rough patches himself, backed the 24-year-old to get back to his old self, as long as he is allowed patience.

Barcola is still without any goal contributions, what are your thoughts on him so far?

"It’s difficult, as you’ve seen (Florian) Wirtz struggle to get going at Liverpool and now Barcola is taking time to settle in. So with all of them struggling to hit the ground running, it is a concern, but they are proven top quality players and class will tell, so I am sure it won’t be long before it does click for them.

"That is the real issue, as if all of the new players are playing well, they gain confidence and push on, but with some struggling, it is an issue and Liverpool do need to improve their attacking threat. It is so early for Barcola, but it’s a patient man game at the minute."

What does Iraola need to do to get Barcola scoring?

"It’s a big challenge, it’s important now for Iraola to get the best out of these players as we know they can do it as they have before at previous clubs. So, we have to be patient, but Liverpool do need to improve their attacking threat.

"It may just take one goal, but it’s important for the team to do more in the attacking front. You can give Barcola all the confidence in the world, but he is top class, we’ve seen hit before, so if others can also step up around him, it can help him and the team too."

Owen isn't worried about Liverpool just yet

Over the past two summers, Liverpool have a net spend of around £460M after bringing in the likes of Wirtz, Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Barcola, Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet and Jeremie Frimpong.

It's no secret that this spending hasn't translated to success and that the side look flat despite signing some of Europe's best creative assets.

Liverpool conceded 53 Premier League goals and lost 12 games in 2025/26 and one of the clearest criticisms is that the club invested heavily in attacking talent over the summer without completely resolving its defensive and midfield issues.

Speaking further on the side, Owen admitted that although splashing the cash hasn't quite worked out, he isn't worried just yet as big players still need to return.

Liverpool are now well below the European spots, are you worried about the season ahead?

"No, I’m not worried, we need to get the big players back on the pitch as quick as possible, that’s really important and then I am sure they will all click, they are proven top class players and Isak had been in good form, so once he comes back and then links up with Barcola, there should be more from the team from an attacking threat.

"The midfield does need to do more as well, and I’m sure Iraola can see this as well. I thought for 60 minutes Liverpool was the better team yesterday, but the opening goal and sending off changed the game."

The title is now out of the question for Liverpool, are you disappointed after so much money spent?

"It’s a problem for Liverpool on the big money spent for players and at the moment it’s not looking at value for money at all, but I believe I’ve said before that rising tides lift all boats.

"It always happens when it’s all or nothing and I don’t think they are bad players, quite the opposite, they are all top players and when they were all signed, I was full of hope, anticipation and excitement, but as things have gone and things then haven’t gone that well.

"You ask where has it gone wrong and eyes are then on the signings that cost the most. Mo (Mohamed Salah) was hitting such big numbers, it’s hard to replicate, so it is a problem, but Liverpool need to stick together and come through this."

Liverpool next face LASK in the Champions League before Saturday's test against Brentford, who sit five places above Iraola's side who will be desperate to bounce back as soon as possible.