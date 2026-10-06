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German legend backs Wirtz to make shock Barcelona move: He will have fantastic teammates

German legend backs Wirtz to make shock Barcelona move: He will have fantastic teammates
German legend backs Wirtz to make shock Barcelona move: He will have fantastic teammatesREUTERS

German football legend Oliver Bierhoff has backed Florian Wirtz to make the switch from Liverpool to Barcelona.

Wirtz has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 55 games for the Reds since making the £116M switch from Bayer Leverkusen back in the summer of 2025.

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Speaking on the creative midfielder this week, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised Wirtz after his sublime performance against Serbia.

"Our style of play suits Flo Wirtz. I don't even know what Flo has to do right to make everyone happy. Everyone in Liverpool should be happy today."

Despite this, Wirtz has received mass criticism from pundits and supporters alike due to his inconsistencies and lack of physicality in the Premier League.

Wirtz to Barcelona?

After a mixed start on Merseyside which includes glimpses of a world class players, Bierhoff has suggested Wirtz make a move away from Liverpool as he opens the doors to Spanish giants Barcelona.

"Wirtz would fit in well, for example, at Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, where he’ll have space and fantastic teammates.

“(He) is a world-class player who now needs to prove it once again with consistent performances and by making his mark.”

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente called Wirtz "fantastic" earlier this month and said it was unfortunate that he didn't have a Spanish passport.

De la Fuente manages Pau Cubarsi, Eric García, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Fermín López, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal in the Spain squad, all of which play for Barcelona and may be wondering if Wirtz could slide into the side if he could switch nationalities.

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