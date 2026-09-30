De la Fuente wishes Liverpool's Wirtz had a Spanish passport: I like the way he plays!

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente admits that he wishes Florian Wirtz wasn't a Germany player.

After signing from Bayer Leverkusen for £116M, there has been enormous pressure on Wirtz to make an immediate impression on Merseyside.

Advertisement Advertisement

Across his first 55 appearances for Liverpool, Wirtz has 7 goals and 11 assists. There is no denying that he is still growing into the side and he is struggling to play at his very best for the Reds.

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp publicly defended Wirtz against criticism this month, arguing that his overall contribution should be considered rather than judging him solely on individual statistics.

Now, Wirtz has been praised by Spain manager De la Fuente as he admitted that the playermaker would fit perfectly into his World Cup winning squad.

"Florian Wirtz, he is fantastic. Unfortunately he does not have a Spanish passport (laughs). I like the way he plays."

He continued on his admiration for Wirtz's national side: "Germany have a great history in world football, shaping it especially in the 1970s at club and national-team level. They also kept producing great players time and again - not just Franz Beckenbauer.

"As a child I used to admire Günter Netzer, an incredible player, when he was at Real Madrid. The dream passes he played were unique. Paul Breitner has also stayed in my memory as a great player."

The 23 year old has a very bright future and as Germany are set to face Serbia and Greece over the next week, eyes will turn to Wirtz to see if his form can improve before Liverpool clash with Manchester City after the break.