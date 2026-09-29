Rummenigge speaks on Wirtz's links to Bayern Munich: The question is whether he...

Rummenigge speaks on Wirtz's links to Bayern Munich: The question is whether Wirtz...

FC Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has spoken on Florian Wirtz's struggles at Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher said after Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Bournemouth that Wirtz would not make it into his starting eleven after another tough start to the season for the German international.

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Following his £116M switch to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, the 23 year old has shown flashes of his world class ability but it has been limited to small spells as he struggles on Merseyside.

Wirtz managed seven goals and eight assists in 49 appearances during his debut season, but has yet to score in the Premier League this season under new manager Andoni Iraola.

A bid for Wirtz is unlikely

Bayern were interested in Wirtz but the playmaker chose Liverpool over the German giants, despite him having plenty of Bundesliga experienced.

Rummenigge was asked about Bayern possibly reigniting their interest in Wirtz, something he said is unlikely.

“First of all, that’s not my job.

“You mustn’t forget that Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry play in that position, and there are other options such as Ismael Saibari. There’s no need to buy a fourth player for the amount of money Wirtz would probably cost.

“That’s why I say: every step a player takes is something he has to think through carefully beforehand.”

Was he surprised Wirtz has struggled so much at Liverpool?

“Honestly, yes. We were given the impression that he was going to Liverpool because the manager at the time, Arne Slot, had promised him the No. 10 position, which he had also played at Leverkusen.

“That was an important factor in his decision to choose Liverpool. Financially, there were no dramatic differences. He made his decision, and we accepted it."

He continued: “Whether something else could still be possible at some point? I don’t know.

“The question is whether Wirtz is happy at Liverpool. I can’t judge that. Uli (Hoeneß) and I were in contact with his father and mother for a while. Then they made a different decision, and we respected that.”

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has selected Wirtz for his Germany side and it will be interesting to see how he fares for the rest of the international break, away from Liverpool.