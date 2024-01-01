Georgson tells LSK fans: Man Utd too big an opportunity to turn down

New Manchester United assistant coach Andreas Georgson has explained leaving Lillestrom.

The Swede has left LSK as head coach to join United manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff.

Georgson told LSK's website: " It was much shorter time than I had imagined in LSK.

"A club and a group of supporters that I quickly felt I could identify with and really embrace.

"In this industry, opportunities can occasionally appear that you have not foreseen, but which you feel you want to consider, and there was such an opportunity that appeared."