Ten Hag explains adding ex-LSK coach Georgson to Man Utd staff
Manchester United have announced the appointment of former Lillestrom coach Andreas Georgson to manager Erik ten Hag's staff.

Swede Georgson leaves LSK to become a first team assistant at United.

Ten Hag explained, “When we assessed and did the review of the staff, we did some profiling of what we wanted to fill in.

"He will be working in areas such as individual development, winning culture and set plays.

"So that is his job and I think we are very pleased with him in our team. We’re looking forward to having him here.”

