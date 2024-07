Genoa choose to pass on De Gea

Genoa have decided against dealing in free agent David de Gea.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has been offered to the Serie A outfit this week.

However, Il Secolo XIX says Genoa management have decided against offering terms.

It's been suggested De Gea's age has worked against him.

The veteran has also been linked with Barcelona, ​​Real Betis and Al Shabab in recent months.