George delighted Chelsea senior career up and running

Chelsea teen Tyrique George is delighted to have his senior career up and running.

George was handed a full debut in the Europa Conference League win against Noah last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Chelsea's website: "It was a great game and I really, really enjoyed it. To start for Chelsea, my boyhood club, was a great feeling.

"I knew I was starting a few hours before. Enzo (Maresca) was going through the line-up and said my name. I was excited and couldn’t wait to make a good impression for the fans and for the head coach.

"There were a few nerves, of course, but the excitement goes above the nerves and I was just excited to get on the pitch and show what I could do.

"I want to get more games with the men's team and am eager to contribute, whether that means getting an assist or scoring a goal. I just want to enjoy every chance I get because opportunities like this don’t come around often. If my younger self could see me now, he wouldn't believe how far I have come, and hopefully what’s to come!

"I would tell that young boy who just joined Chelsea's Academy to keep working hard and enjoy the journey, as you never know how far you can go. There are great opportunities here and if you put in the effort, anything is possible.

"I look forward to continuing my time at the club and hopefully I can show people what I am capable of."