Veiga convinced Chelsea best place for him

Renato Veiga feels he can fulfill his potential at Chelsea.

The defender has broken into the senior Portugal squad after joining the Blues this season.

He told the club's website: "I’m just grateful to be honest, and trying to enjoy every bit. I’m very happy and proud to be here. It’s always a moment of pride to put the shirt on.

"My parents told me to always try and do my best in every situation. That is exactly what I am doing now. I always want to be the best version of myself I can be. There is no better place to do it than at Chelsea. I’m just proud.

"I want to give my best for this huge club, and win a lot of trophies. That’s what we all want. We don’t know when, if it’s today or tomorrow, but that’s our main goal and that is what we are working towards."