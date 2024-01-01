Gent youngster Brown on Chelsea radar

Gent youngster Archie Brown could be heading back to England in the near future.

The talented Englishman has been impressing in the Belgian league over the past year.

Per reports in that nation, Chelsea are set to put in a bid for the 22-year-old this summer.

The Blues are eager to sign him for a fee of around €8 million, but do not intend to play him this season.

Chelsea’s idea is to sign Brown and then send him on loan to sister club Strasbourg.

The French side are also owned by Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly, the owners of Chelsea.