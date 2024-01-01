Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Gent youngster Brown on Chelsea radar

Gent youngster Brown on Chelsea radar
Gent youngster Brown on Chelsea radar
Gent youngster Brown on Chelsea radarAction Plus
Gent youngster Archie Brown could be heading back to England in the near future.

The talented Englishman has been impressing in the Belgian league over the past year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per reports in that nation, Chelsea are set to put in a bid for the 22-year-old this summer.

The Blues are eager to sign him for a fee of around €8 million, but do not intend to play him this season.

Chelsea’s idea is to sign Brown and then send him on loan to sister club Strasbourg.

The French side are also owned by Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly, the owners of Chelsea. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrown ArchieChelseaGentStrasbourgFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rennes centre-back Matthis Abline a target for Chelsea
REVEALED: Why Lima chose Wolves over Chelsea
Sport Recife fullback Pedro Lima: Chelsea move almost complete