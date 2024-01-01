REVEALED: Why Lima chose Wolves over Chelsea

Tribal Football
Wolves trumped Chelsea to the signing of Sport Recife fullback Pedro Lima thanks to their contract offer.

After weeks of negotiations with the Blues, it was announced on Monday that Lima would be joining Wolves when he turns 18 this week.

Spanish media sources say the length of Wolves' contract offer was key:  Lima has accepted a deal to 2029 with the Midlands club. A further 12 month option is included.

In contrast, Chelsea planned to bring in Lima under their BlueCo umbrella and send him to Ligue 1 partners Strasbourg for the new season.

Lima will fly to England on July 1 ahead of taking a Wolves medical and signing forms. 

