Sport Recife fullback Pedro Lima: Chelsea move almost complete

Sport Recife fullback Pedro Lima has confirmed he close to joining Chelsea.

The youngster is set to move to Chelsea this summer, though will spend the new season on-loan in France with Strasbourg.

The Ligue 1 club are also owned by Chelsea's umbrella company, BlueCo.

A fee for Lima could be struck this week.

“Yes, it’s almost done deal," Lima told Globo when asked about his proposed move to Chelsea. “It’s almost completed.”