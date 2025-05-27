Man City defender Simpson-Pusey: I just want to play first team football to be honest

Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey has revealed that he is desperate for first team football under manager Pep Guardiola.

Simpson-Pusey made history by becoming the first ever defender to win the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award this season and became the club's fourth such winner since 2016/17. His impact on the academy side is obvious but Guardiola has handed him limited chances to impress in the first team which is clearly frustrating him.

He opened up after City beat Southampton in the PL2 play-off final last week and admitted that all he wants is to make a name for himself in the first team.

"I just want to play first-team football to be honest. I feel like I've done what I've needed to do with the under-21s. I just want to play first team football."

When asked if this meant he will move away from City, he remained secretive and suggested that he is ready to be in the first team and therefore good enough for a lot of top sides.

"I guess we'll see, that's not on my mind yet," he said. "But I'm definitely ready."

City coach Ben Wilkinson had a lot of praise for the young star who is likely to forge his career elsewhere if Guardiola does not allow him the game time needed over the next season.

"As a centre-back at this club this year he's had an unbelievable football experience," Wilkinson said. "Being thrown into the first team at a really difficult moment, performing to a decent level in those games and then the players recover fitness and you're out of it and then back playing U21s.

"You go from a Champions League game at Sporting to playing in front of 500. There's a huge change in that so for him to be rewarded with Player of the Season tells you how he's performed in those games. I always think he steps up in the bigger moments, he was outstanding in the second half and really showed what he is capable of without the ball.

"He's had a great season and who knows what is next but he probably wants to leave U21 football and the fact he can leave it having lifted the Youth Cup at the end of last year and PL2 trophy this year means he can be really proud of his academy journey."