Gascoigne on Villa's Rashford: He seems like he's playing with a smile on his face

Former England international Paul Gascoigne has spoken on Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford who is thriving at Aston Villa this season.

The 27-year-old joined Villa in January and looks like a completely different player when compared to his old self at United. His redemption arc is clear and manager Unai Emery has changed the forward from underwhelming to a player who looks excited to be on the pitch once again.

Speaking to Poker Scout, Gascoigne reveals how he thinks Rashford is loving life at his new club and how the change of scenery has helped him immensely.

"He's playing well. His attitude is just wanting to play football, and he seems like he's playing with a smile on his face.

"He seems to be all right at Aston Villa. Aston Villa is a magnificent club and maybe he’s just got to be happy playing. Football's his life and change of scenery and different fans, but he seems to be doing all right. I like him as a player."

Villa have the chance to make Rashford's move permanent due to a £40M buy option included in the loan deal. If his form continues then it is almost certain that the club will activate this in the summer transfer window despite his £300,000 per week contract at United.