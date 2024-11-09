Gary Pallister exclusive: New Man Utd boss Amorim can inspire struggling Rashford

Manchester United Double winner Gary Pallister says new manager Ruben Amorim can help Marcus Rashford get back up to scratch after a poor relationship with former boss Erik ten Hag.

Rashford is now in his prime at 27 years old, but after just 4 goals and 3 assists in 16 appearances this season with half of those goals coming against League One side Barnsley, questions have been asked about what is wrong with the forward and why his best years seem to be behind him.

Pallister has hinted that Amorim could be the solution to Rashford’s poor form and cited that Ten Hag’s poor relationship with the once prominent forward could have been holding him back.

He told Tribalfootball.com: “He certainly hasn’t hit the heights that he hit a season and a half ago when he scored 29 goals or whatever it was.

“There was a lot of talk that his relationship with Ten Hag was fractures. If it was there is a new man in the door now and that might give him a new lease of life.”

Pallister was adamant that Rashford is integral to the United squad despite his poor form and believes that Amorim could be a breath of fresh air that is much needed for a striker who was once consistently achieving 20+ goals a season.

“I think he has been getting gradually stronger this season. Hopefully he can hit the heights because we need players like Marcus Rashford if we are going to make a charge to try and get into these top 4 places before the end of the season because right now, we are behind the blackboard because of the poor start.

“We have got to start firing on all cylinders when Amorim comes in and hopefully he can have that bounce effect.”

- Gary Pallister was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Lucky Block.