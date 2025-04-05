Garnacho drops major hint over Man Utd exit
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has dropped a major hint he's leaving Old Trafford this summer.
Garnacho has been linked with a return to Spain, where former club Atletico Madrid are keen to re-sign him.
And The Sun says the Argentina international is fueling the rumours by putting his mansion up for sale.
Garnacho only purchased the £3.8m mansion last April, the seven-bedroom home is in Bowdon, Greater Manchester.
But it is now up for sale, with the agent enlisted to find a buyer declaring the mansion is “exclusively and discreetly marketed”.
Garnacho put the home up for sale on March 28.