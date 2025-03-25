Chelsea already draw up plans to replace Sancho

Tribal Football
Chelsea are already drawing up plans to replace winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

Sancho is on-loan at Chelsea from Manchester United, but he has struggled to convince club chiefs to keep hold of him beyond the end of this season.

The Mirror says Chelsea are leaning towards sending Sancho back to United, which will cost them a £5m penalty fee.

Meanwhile, Chelsea already have two names under consideration to replace Sancho.

The England winger's United teammate Alejandro Garnacho remains of interest to the Blues, which made an enquiry after the Argentina international in January.

Also being considered is Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. The England U21 international's future in Dortmund is in doubt, given the club's need to sell after a battling season in the Bundesliga. 

