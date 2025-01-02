Tribal Football
Brentford boss Frank confident keeping hold of Mbeumo

Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is confident keeping hold of Bryan Mbeumo through the January market.

The forward, who has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal this season, scored in defeat to the Gunners last night.

After the 3-1 setback, Frank said of Mbeumo: "Bryan Mbeumo was really good, and I was really pleased with that.

"For me, it shouldn't be a problem to keep him."

Mbeumo's deal with Brentford runs to June 2026.

