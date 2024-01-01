Gallas questions Mudryk's Chelsea future

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has to improve this season to stay in the Premier League.

The Ukrainian is at Euro 2024 with his teammates, but is already facing a tough 2024/2025 season.

William Gallas, the former Chelsea and Arsenal defender, believes Mudryk must step up or move along.

Speaking to Prime Casino, he claimed: "I hope that Mudryk can have a good tournament. Everybody was a little bit disappointed about his performance with Chelsea this season, including me. I had a lot of high hopes for Mudryk last season because sometimes it can take a player a little bit of time to settle into the Premier League, and for the Ukrainian guys, it must be even more difficult.

"I played with him at the beginning of the season and saw what he was like up close. It was charity game for Ukraine at Stamford Bridge, and I was really impressed with his pace – there is no doubt that Mudryk has the raw ingredients to be an exceptional football player. I was really pleasantly surprised by his ability after sharing a pitch with him.

"I hope he can have a good tournament and make an impact for his country. If he can, then hopefully he can carry that form into the next season with Chelsea, because if he doesn’t deliver next season, in what will be his third season, I think that tells you that he isn’t capable of adapting to the demands of the Premier League. It’s that simple."