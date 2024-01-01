Real Madrid keep alive return option for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could yet return to Real Madrid next season.

Kepa spent last term on-loan at Real, where he was signed initially as cover for Thibaut Courtois after his August ACL injury.

Relevo reports that Real Madrid could re-sign Kepa if Andriy Lunin leaves this summer.

Lunin is considering his options as he is reluctant to act as backup to a fully fit Thibaut Courtois.

In that case, Real Madrid will try to extend Kepa's loan deal over next season.

And Kepa would have no problem acting as cover for Courtois next season.