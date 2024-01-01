Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid keep alive return option for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa

Real Madrid keep alive return option for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa
Real Madrid keep alive return option for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa
Real Madrid keep alive return option for Chelsea goalkeeper KepaLaLiga
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could yet return to Real Madrid next season.

Kepa spent last term on-loan at Real, where he was signed initially as cover for Thibaut Courtois after his August ACL injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Relevo reports that Real Madrid could re-sign Kepa if Andriy Lunin leaves  this summer.

Lunin is considering his options as he is reluctant to act as backup to a fully fit Thibaut Courtois.

In that case, Real Madrid will try to extend Kepa's loan deal over next season.

And Kepa would have no problem acting as cover for Courtois next season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArrizabalaga KepaCourtois ThibautLunin AndriyReal MadridChelseaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Kepa set for crunch talks with Chelsea boss Maresca
Ukraine great Belanov backing Lunin to leave Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams makes clear stand on transfer talk