Chelsea midfielder Gallagher passes Atletico Madrid medical

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's Atletico Madrid medical has gone through.

The Englishman is set to sign a multi-year contract with Diego Simeone’s team in the coming days.

Per The Mirror and other sources, Gallagher has passed his medical tests with flying colors.

He will now be talking about personal terms with Atleti, which are not thought to be an issue.

Young Atletico striker Samu Omorodion is set to go in the opposite direction.

Both clubs are paying roughly £35 million to each other for each of their players.