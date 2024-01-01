Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe admits new stadium build unlikely

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher passes Atletico Madrid medical

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher passes Atletico Madrid medical
Chelsea midfielder Gallagher passes Atletico Madrid medical
Chelsea midfielder Gallagher passes Atletico Madrid medicalAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's Atletico Madrid medical has gone through.

The Englishman is set to sign a multi-year contract with Diego Simeone’s team in the coming days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror and other sources, Gallagher has passed his medical tests with flying colors.

He will now be talking about personal terms with Atleti, which are not thought to be an issue.

Young Atletico striker Samu Omorodion is set to go in the opposite direction.

Both clubs are paying roughly £35 million to each other for each of their players.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGallagher ConorAtl. MadridChelseaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Valencia chief Corona: Atletico Madrid wanted to get out of Gallagher deal
Atletico Madrid forward cleared to join Chelsea after Gallagher transfer completion
Chelsea boss Maresca: Hopefully the final decision good for Gallagher and the club