Gallagher trains with Atletico Madrid before penning contract

Conor Gallagher has begun training with Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher will be announced today as Atlético's latest signing, with a five-year contract waiting to be inked.

Advertisement Advertisement

And after passing the medical examination on Thursday, the departing Chelsea midfielder was not willing to waste time, so this morning he showed up at Cerro to start training.

Although it will be in the afternoon when the bulk of the team trains as a group, Gallagher today joined the players who did not travel to Hong Kong.

It will be in the next few hours, in any case, when Gallagher goes to the Metropolitano to formalise his commitment to Atlético and officially become another midfielder under the command of coach Diego Simeone.

He will move from Chelsea is for a fee of €40m.