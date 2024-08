SNAPPED: Chelsea midfielder Gallagher takes in Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano

Atlético Madrid have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, to complete his transfer.

Atlético Madrid have agreed with Chelsea a fee for Gallagher.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's been suggested Gallagher will move to Atletico for €40m.

Now the Spanish giants announce via their official channels that Gallagher has arrived to complete his transfer.

Gallagher scored five goals and seven assists in 37 games in the Premier League last season.