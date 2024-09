Galatasaray turn to Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is a target for Galatasaray.

The Turkish giants are seeking a new defensive midfield addition.

The Sun says Jorginho is a target after Gala were turned down by Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

With the market in Turkey open until September 13, Gala intend to make an offer for Jorginho.

Whether Arsenal will sell is another matter, however, after new signing Mikel Merino was ruled out for two months with a shoulder injury.