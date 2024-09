Galatasaray to bid for Tottenham outcast Davies

Galatasaray are eyeing Tottenham defender Ben Davies.

With the Turkish transfer market still open, Gala are planning a move for the Wales international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fotomac says Gala have learned that Spurs are ready to sell Davies this week.

And the Istanbul giants are ready to move for the defender.

Davies, 31, is yet to see any action with Spurs this season. At Gala he would join up with Victor Osimhen, who was signed on-loan from Napoli last week.