Galatasaray target Casemiro makes new Man Utd decision

Casemiro is digging in his heels at Manchester United.

The Brazil midfielder is a target for Galatasaray this month.

But the Daily Mail says Casemiro has no intention of leaving United this season.

The 32-year-old is determined to fight to keep his place in Erik ten Hag's starting XI and will reject any offer from Galatasaray.

The Turkish transfer window does not close until September 13.