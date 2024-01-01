Galatasaray chief admits interest for Spurs midfielder Hojbjerg

Galatasaray chief Ibrahim Hatipoglu admits his team are trying to sign a Premier League midfielder.

Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is the subject of interest from two Turkish clubs.

Both Hatipoglu’s Gala and their rivals Fenerbahce, who are now managed by Jose Mourinho, have been linked to Hojbjerg.

He stated in an interview with CNN Turkey: "Hojbjerg is a very good player. He has many suitors.

“He says he wants to make a decision after seeing all the options.

“He may take more time than the others.”