Liverpool ponder bid for Galatasaray star Alper Yilmaz

Liverpool are said to be among the clubs considering a move for Galatasaray star Alper Yilmaz.

The forward was recently very impressive at Euro 2024, earning rave reviews for his displays for Turkey.

Per Milliyet in his homeland, the Reds are admirers of the 24-year-old and want to sign him this summer.

While Gala are not eager to sell, they are realistic about their financial situation.

The Turkish giants will not sell on the cheap, but there is a deal there to be done.

The source states that Galatasaray are expected to hold out for around £25m for Yilmaz.