Galatasaray are planning a late move for West Ham fullback Emerson Palmieri.

The Turkish transfer window doesn't shut until Friday evening.

Sabah says Galatasaray are considering making a bid for left-back Emerson.

The 30-year-old is rated at €12m by the Irons.

The Italy international has a contract until 2026 at West Ham with an option for another year.