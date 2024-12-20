Liverpool boss Slot: I appreciate Alexander-Arnold's ambitions

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has welcomed the ambitions of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds defender has declared he wants to be "the best right-back in the world".

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot said this morning ahead of Sunday's trip to Tottenham: "I like this in a player, this is something every player must have if you want to play at this level.

"If you don't have this you probably don't play at this level. As long as they understand they need the team to be special as an individual, as long as they put the team first and as a result of that be special themselves. That is what they all do, including Trent.

"They want to be the best. If that is not what you have I think it is so hard to put the effort in, to stay fit, to be good every three days because you see them during the game and think 'what a life these players have'.

"That is true they have a great life but they have to put a lot of work in to be able to be at their best every three days."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play