Lille have signed Ajax striker Chuba Akpom.

The former Arsenal and Middlesbrough forward has joined Lille on-loan to the end of the season.

Ajax also confirmed that a purchase option is included in the deal.

Akpom, 29, moved from Middlesbrough to the Netherlands in 2023 for around €12m.

Since then, he has played 68 games for Ajax, scoring 23 goals and providing four assists.