Galatasaray approach Liverpool for Alisson price

ADAM VAUGHAN / EPA / Profimedia
Galatasaray are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Gala have approached Liverpool this week about the Brazil international's situation and to name their price.

Liverpool have just sold Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford, with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia as a potential replacement.

However, the Georgia international has stated he's not joining Liverpool to be a backup for Alisson.

Sky Sports says Gala have now registered their interest in Alisson, though have been told the veteran isn't for sale.

Alisson's contract with Liverpool has just over a year to run.

