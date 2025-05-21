Gakpo talks up Frimpong joining him at Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has welcomed news of Holland teammate Jeremie Frimpong moving to Anfield this summer.

The Bayer Leverkusen fullback is on the brink of committing to the Reds.

And Gakpo said: "Maybe, I don’t know yet. Maybe you know more than me! But yes, obviously another Dutchman, English as well, but a very good guy.

"We know him from the national team and a very good player as well so let’s see if he comes or not.”

We want to win final game

Meanwhile, Liverpool will close their title winning Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace this weekend.

“We will be very motivated to win, I think,” added Gakpo.

“Even against Brighton we were very motivated to try and win this game and obviously the last game of the season, at home in front of our own fans we want to win and end on a high with a good feeling, lifting the trophy. That’s hopefully what we will do.

“I think the people around here explained to us how the trophy parade was before and it was crazy, let me say it like that, so we are very curious to see what will happen.”