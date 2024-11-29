Gakpo says Liverpool are concentrating on Man City clash and not the title just yet

Liverpool are not considering the bigger picture of the title race this early into the season.

That is the view of forward Cody Gakpo, who spoke about their upcoming game against Manchester City.

While the Reds can go 11 points clear if they win at Anfield on Sunday, Gakpo is keeping his feet on the ground.

The forward told Liverpoolfc.com: “It is a massive opportunity, I think against a very good team, one of the best teams in Europe actually (who have been) dominating a lot of games in recent years.

“But this is a massive chance for us to show them what we are made of and that’s what we are planning to do.

“So, hopefully it’s going to be a good game from us again and we end up with a win.”

