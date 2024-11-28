Liverpool boss Slot hoping Konate, Bradley setbacks not serious

Liverpool will be able to cope with their injury situation after two more players went down this week.

The Reds beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night at Anfield.

However, they lost both Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, as they prepare to take on Manchester City in the Premier League.

Asked about the injuries, Slot said: “No, not yet. I know where they have pain, but how bad or how good it is difficult to judge so close after the game.

“But this is what happens during the season. We missed Jota today, we missed Alisson today, we missed Kostas today, Trent couldn’t play from the start. This happens.

“I’m really hoping both of them are available to play because we want them all available, but if not someone else has to step up and until now this season everybody I’ve selected to start has shown up.

“That’s also what is going to happen on Sunday if they can play, and if they can’t play then other ones will start.”