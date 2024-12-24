Diaz makes fresh Liverpool call amid Barcelona interest

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Luis Diaz won't agitate for a move away from Liverpool.

The Colombia attacker has been linked with a move to LaLiga, where Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen.

But Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting today: "Despite many rumors, Luis Díaz is currently not planning a move away from Liverpool FC.

"The 27 y/o scored twice against Tottenham yesterday, feels very comfortable at the club, and there are no ongoing talks with other teams at the moment. 

"The winger, who is under contract until 2027, also has a very good relationship with Arne Slot."

