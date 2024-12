Barcelona welcome Liverpool interest in Porto ace Nico

Barcelona are counting on a windfall from Nico Gonzalez's sale from Porto.

The former Barca midfielder has shone over the past 18 months with Porto.

And such has been his progress, that Liverpool are interested in Nico, says AS.

However, any move will have to include Barca, which hold two clauses in Nico's contract.

Barca boast a €30m buy-back option in the deal and also a 40 per cent sell-on clause.