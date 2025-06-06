Tribal Football
Gabriel "so proud" after signing new Arsenal contract

Paul Vegas
Arsenal have secured Gabriel Magalhaes to a new contract.

The Brazil defender has ended speculation linking him with the Saudi Pro League by inking a new deal this morning.

Gabriel, 27, has penneed a new agreement to 2029.

"It's an amazing club and I'm so proud to sign a new contract,” he said. “I love this club, I love the fans, my teammates, I love this stadium - I'm so proud and thank you for all the support.

“I arrived here as a young player, and   almost five years at this club. I'm so happy, and I've learned a lot here. I'm so proud of myself, and as well, to have worn the captain’s armband sometimes in this club.

“I think it's an amazing journey, and I'm so happy to continue this journey. I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club, my family loves it."

 

 

Time to win trophies

Gabriel added, “We've done a lot of good things, and now it's time to win some trophies. I want to say thank you for everything.

"I love the fans, and I love how they push the team. I think they are so incredible to keep pushing us every single game. We continue together for the future.”

Gabriel has now been with Arsenal for five years, though last season was curtailed by the need for hamstring surgery.

He also told arsenal.com: “I’m doing very well - it's a bit difficult for me, but I know it's time to recharge. I feel much, much better now, and I'm so excited for next season.”

