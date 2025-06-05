Arsenal eye Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are reportedly prepare an offer for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers as they seen to breaking their five-year trophy drought.

Mikel Arteta’s side are desperate to win some silverware, and they seek to bolster their attacking line-up following their frustrating season.

The North London club have been linked with some of the best forwards on the planet and according to The Times, they’ve added Rogers, 22, to their shortlist.

Villa are reluctant to part ways with Rogers following his break-out season and it would take a ‘significant offer’ for them to consider it.

Rogers scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists as Unai Emery’s side narrowly missed out on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Feyenoord's Igor Paixao has also caught their attention and would be considered a much cheaper option to the England international.