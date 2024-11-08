Gabriel Jesus makes clear his Arsenal plans

Gabriel Jesus insists he sees his future at Arsenal.

The Brazil striker has struggled for a start this season amid talk of a move away.

But after the Champions League defeat at Inter Milan this week, Gabriel Jesus told TNT Brasil: “I believe that not only me, but any player, all players, want to have more minutes. I’m obviously never going to cause anything in the club.

“I’m going to try to demonstrate on a daily basis, in training, and when I get into the games, have my chance, and do my thing and trust that things will happen.

“I’ve always made it very clear that I want to improve, that I want to try to do my best and help Arsenal. Obviously, my moment is not the best, it’s not the moment I wanted, that I would like.

“But as I said, I’m working on my own, trying to do my best, and get more minutes to play, but that’s a consequence of my training, it’s a consequence of the way I get in and leave the decision to the coach.

“I believe in my potential, and I also know that the fight for my place in Arsenal is big, but I also believe that I can help a lot.”