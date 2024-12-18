Fuming Man City lodge BBC complaint

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City have lodged a complaint with the BBC regarding the coverage of the club.

City are not pleased at how they are being represented in the media as of late.They are unhappy that no dedicated City reporter was present from BBC Radio Manchester, per The Mail.

City feel that rivals Manchester United would never get such treatment from the BBC.

However, the outlet may argue that despite being champions, City do not have a huge fanbase.

The club often struggles to sell out its stadium, despite having lower ticket prices and lesser seats than United’s Old Trafford.

 

