Full England squad announced as Carsley takes charge of Nations League clashes

England interim boss Lee Carsley has rung in the changes for their upcoming games.

The Three Lions are set for Nations League clashes against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Carsley, who will be hoping to get the full time job, has called up talents Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke.

Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire are back.

Carsley is filling in as Three Lions boss after the departure of Gareth Soughate, whose England side lost in the Euro 2024 final to Spain.

Full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).