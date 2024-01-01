Man City youngster Lewis names his favourite for England coach

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis is backing Lee Carsley for the England job.

England's U21 coach is among the candidates for the senior job after Gareth Southgate's departure last week.

Lewis told the Mirror: "He is a great coach, especially when it comes to managing men.

"What he says, every time I go with them (U21s), is that he wants playing exciting football, progressive football, where we score a lot of goals and defend very well as a unit. In a way it's similar to City: we want to have the ball and score as many goals as possible. This will be a big advantage if they go up among seniors.

"He's a very good person and knows a lot of the younger players. Like Gareth when he took over, he'll be someone who, if he comes up to the first team, will already be used to that environment. I think that will benefit him enormously in terms of knowledge of the players."